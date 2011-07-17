Derek Jeter's 3000 and Beyond

New Yorkers , especially Yankee fans, have become accustomed to a few things. Winning, big spending, and Derek Jeter’s heroics to name a few. As a Yankee fan, I shudder to think of what the infield will look like without the scrawny kid from Kalamazoo. Over the course of his illustrious, Hall of Fame career, Jeter has done more than most even dream about.



Last weekend, he added to that list, and in doing so, achieved his milestone as only he would do it.When Derek stepped into the batter’s box against David Price in the bottom of the first inning, you could literally hear a pin drop on the dirt.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.