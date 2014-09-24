Tickets To Derek Jeter's Last Game At Yankee Stadium Are Crazy Expensive

If you want to purchase a ticket for Derek Jeter’s final home game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, it will cost you at least $US379 per ticket on the secondary market.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 1,398 tickets available for the game on StubHub.com, ranging in price from $US379 for upper deck seats in the outfield to $US15,225 for upper deck seats behind home plate.

Of course, if you want good seats, you don’t have to pay $US15,225, but you will have to pay a lot. The cheapest seats available in the first 15-20 rows closest to the infield are going for $US3,852 per seat. Cheaper seats can be found in the bleachers where tickets are starting at $US432 per seat.

That’s quite a mark-up over the regular prices for those tickets. The seat selling for $US379 typically has a face value of $US20 while the $US3,852 seats would normally sell for $US655.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.