Derek Jeter Would Consider Changing Teams

ESPN’s Rick Reilly sat down in the New York Yankees dugout for an interesting interview session with shortstop Derek Jeter in the last week.Reilly gave Jeter, who’s been known to dodge tough questions, every chance to duck and dive away of questions he didn’t want to answer by simply saying “miss.”



Here’s the most interesting thing that came from the quick question and retort session:

Reilly: Peyton Manning changed teams this season after 14 seasons with one team. Could you see yourself doing that?

Jeter: Well, if I wanted to keep playing, yes. It’s a business. People forget that.

Yankee fans continue to cringe at the prospect of the 18-year face of their franchise playing shortstop for another team.

But they shouldn’t be surprised or angry at that idea either. The ball will ultimately always be in the organisation’s court to keep the captain.

The rumour mill swirled after an ugly contract dispute in 2010 when the Yankees told Jeter he could explore his options. The New York Post added fuel to that fire when they published a picture of Derek Jeter in a Boston Red Sox uniform on the back cover of its sports page.

After a long stand-off, Jeter eventually signed a three-year contract worth $51 million to stay in the Bronx.

Will it ever happen? Who knows. But now it’s come from Jeter’s lips there’s possibility that he won’t suit up for the Yankees at some point in his career.

