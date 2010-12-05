Derek Jeter To Sign 3-Year, $17 Million-A-Year Deal With The Yankees

After all the insults and intrigue, the drama is over and it ended exactly the way everyone though it would. Derek Jeter will remain a New York Yankee.



Several outlets are reporting that Jeter and the only team he’s ever played for agreed to a contract on Saturday afternoon. It will be a three-year deal with the option for a fourth, that will pay about $17M per season — or slightly more than the reported $15 million offer originally given by the Yankees.

Jeter made $18.9M in the final year of his previous contract.

Click here for all the previous nonsense that’s been said about Jeter and his employment prospects>>

