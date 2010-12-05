Derek Jeter To Sign 3-Year, $17 Million-A-Year Deal With The Yankees

Dashiell Bennett
Derek Jeter

After all the insults and intrigue, the drama is over and it ended exactly the way everyone though it would. Derek Jeter will remain a New York Yankee.

Several outlets are reporting that Jeter and the only team he’s ever played for agreed to a contract on Saturday afternoon. It will be a three-year deal with the option for a fourth, that will pay about $17M per season — or slightly more than the reported $15 million offer originally given by the Yankees.

Jeter made $18.9M in the final year of his previous contract.

Click here for all the previous nonsense that’s been said about Jeter and his employment prospects>>

