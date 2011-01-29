HOUSE OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter Finishes Construction On His $7.7 Million Tampa Bay Mansion

After a year of construction, Derek Jeter’s gigantic $7.7 million in Bahama Circle of Tampa Bay’s Davis Islands is finally finished.



Jeter originally purchased two adjacent lots in 2005 and 2006. What resulted is this 30,000 square foot, seven bedroom, nine bathroom monstrosity.

The English Manor style house wraps around a pool that leads right up to the actual open water. It has two-three car garages on either side of the house, two boat lifts, an entertainment room, and a billiard room.

Jeter calls Tampa Bay his permanent home and is expected to live here during Spring Training.

The first group of photos are of the house under construction, the completed version is pictured (via Tampa Tribune) at the end.

