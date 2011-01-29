HOUSE OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter Finishes Construction On His $7.7 Million Tampa Bay Mansion

Kevin Baumer
After a year of construction, Derek Jeter’s gigantic $7.7 million in Bahama Circle of Tampa Bay’s Davis Islands is finally finished. 

Jeter originally purchased two adjacent lots in 2005 and 2006.  What resulted is this 30,000 square foot, seven bedroom, nine bathroom monstrosity. 

The English Manor style house wraps around a pool that leads right up to the actual open water.  It has two-three car garages on either side of the house, two boat lifts, an entertainment room, and a billiard room.

Jeter calls Tampa Bay his permanent home and is expected to live here during Spring Training. 

The first group of photos are of the house under construction, the completed version is pictured (via Tampa Tribune) at the end.

BEFORE: Tampa residents were well aware of what was going on here

BEFORE: When they say Jeter's house is right on the water they mean RIGHT on the water

BEFORE: Upper floor under construction

BEFORE: Here's space for some yachts

BEFORE: Across the street

BEFORE: The huge three-car garage

BEFORE: A higher aerial view

BEFORE: Very tropical look

BEFORE: A little further along in the construction

BEFORE: Another view of the front

BEFORE: The garage is nearly finished

BEFORE: Getting closer...

BEFORE: How many people are writing down this intersection?

BEFORE: Check out how it looks next to the skyline

AFTER: Here's the finished product

AFTER: Huge circle driveway

AFTER: This is a fortress

AFTER: Where's the guard tower?

AFTER: That pool looks like a moat

