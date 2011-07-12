Derek Jeter Suffering From Emotional And Physical Exhaustion; Where Is Albert Pujols?

Yesterday I wrote how The 2011 MLB All-Star Game Has Become a Farce, and I’m still not over it.



I wake up this morning with the feeling that the MLB All-Star Game has become the NFL Pro Bowl, and that’s not good. MLB spent half a season collecting votes so that fans could vote on who should play in the game. They had millions of people around the world vote only to have some of the players who were voted for say that they don’t want to go. Then there are those players that people voted for that MLB won’t let play. No one voted for Justin Verlander to see him run out to the baseline and take off his cap, the voters wanted to see him pitch!

Can someone explain to me why it is that CC Sabathia, James Shields, Justin Verlander, Felix Hernandez, Cole Hamels and Matt Cain can’t all throw an inning in tonight’s game? They are all going to throw a side session in the bullpen at the stadium anyway to get their regular work in. Can’t they just throw those 35 pitches during the game?

And what’s going on with Derek Jeter? Here’s a guy who from a PR perspective hasn’t said or done a thing wrong in his entire career. Now he gets his 3,000th hit and all of a sudden turns his back on the game? Yesterday I asked the question, “Exactly what injury does Jeter have anyway, 3,000 hit fatigue?” As it turns out, that’s what he claims he has! According to a report on FoxSports.com, which cited anonymous sources, Jeter will not be attending the festivities because of “emotional and physical exhaustion” from his pursuit of 3,000 hits. You have to be kidding me! He sounds like he’s having his period!

Derek Jeter is 37-years old hitting .270 with 3 HRs, 24 RBI, 8 SBs and 24 RS and was voted into the All-Star game by the fans. He’s lucky he was asked to go! And even if he doesn’t want to play, doesn’t the $15 million he’s making come a long with some sort of moral obligation to at least show up and line up on the baseline before the game and tip his cap with the rest of the All-Stars.

On the flipside of all of this, Albert Pujols was legitimately hurt and thus did not receive enough votes, but he’s healthy enough to play now. While he wasn’t having an Albert-like season, even so, his crappy numbers at the break are .280, 18 HRs, 50 RBI, 5 SB and 54 RS. Those are better than many of the guys that are actually playing in the game!

Major League baseball has replaced approximately ¼ of the original rosters and Pujols has been jumping up and down waving his arms publicly begging to play. They couldn’t find a spot for him? With all the replacements that have been made, how is it that MLB didn’t ask the best hitter in the sport to play? Didn’t it occur to anyone that it might be a good idea to be able to throw Pujols up as a pinch hitter with the game on the line? Sheesh!

Random Musing

Yesterday reader DC912 commented, “Jeter is recovering from a pulled calf. Mariano Rivera has had arm trouble. Do your research.”

My replay was, “@ DC912: Unless you are telling me that they both got hurt on the last play of yesterday’s game or at some point after the game, your contribution here is worthless. They were both well enough to play on Sunday, they will both be well enough to play this coming Thursday, they should both be well enough to play on Tuesday. Period end of story.”

24-hours later, I still don’t see it any differently.

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

You may email Mike @ [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MikeCardano. Listen to Mike Cardano on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio with Scott Engel and the morning crew Tuesday mornings at 10am ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.