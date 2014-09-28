How Derek Jeter Made $US265 Million To Become The Second Highest-Paid Player In Baseball History

Derek Jeter is retiring as the second highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history, having amassed $US265.2 million in salaries during his 20 seasons as a big leaguer.

That is second only to his teammate, Alex Rodriguez, who has made $US356.3 million (and counting) in his troubled career.

While Jeter is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, he was also a bit lucky to end up making so much, and he’ll retire next week with plenty of money for a very comfortable life.

Let’s take a closer look at how Jeter was the right player in the right place at the right time and made more than a quarter of a billion dollars in his career.

