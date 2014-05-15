How Derek Jeter Made $US265 Million To Become The Second Highest-Paid Player In Baseball History

Alex Rodriguez was at the very top of our list of the 25 highest-paid baseball players in history but Derek Jeter was right behind him having made $265.2 million in his career.

While Jeter is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, he was also a bit lucky to end up making so much, and he’ll retire this year with plenty of money for a very comfortable life.

Let’s take a closer look at how Jeter was the right player in the right place at the right time and made more than a quarter of a billion dollars in his career.

