Derek Jeter Runs The Bases And Is Inching Towards Coming Back

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has run the bases for the first time, a key step in his rehabilitation program for a strained right calf.The Yankees captain ran from home to first four times, first to second three times and first to third once on Tuesday at the team’s minor league complex.



“Running is probably most important,” Jeter said. “Feels good. I’m sure we’ll pick it up in the next couple days.”

There is no date yet for when Jeter, on the 15-day disabled list for the first time since 2003, will rejoin the lineup.

“As soon as I can,” he said.

Jeter is six hits shy of 3,000, a chase that’s been on hold since he got hurt June 13.

Jeter also took 24 grounders on the grass, 10 more at his normal infield position and made throws to first base. He took 47 swings during his second day of on-field batting practice.

Also, right-hander Bartolo Colon, sidelined with a strained right hamstring, practiced bunting, a sign that he could pitch in his weekend’s interleague road series against the New York Mets.

Colon, coming off a 60-pitch, four-inning simulated game on Monday, also threw long toss, ran sprints and did agility drills.

Converted reliever Mark Prior, on the DL at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre because of a strained groin, threw off a bullpen mound for the second time in four days. If there are no problems, he might throw batting practice later this week.

