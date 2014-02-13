Derek Jeter Is Retiring After This Year

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is retiring after the 2014 season.

He was injured for much of last year. In his Facebook letter announcing his retirement, he wrote that his rough 2013 season led him to his decision:

“Last year was a tough one for me. As I suffered through a bunch of injuries, I realised that some of the things that always came easily for me and were always fun had started to become a struggle. The one thing I always said to myself was that when baseball started to feel more like a job, it would be time to move forward.”

“The 2014 season will be my last year year playing professional baseball,” he wrote.

He’ll be 40 years old when he retires.

His full post:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.