Nike Releases Derek Jeter Tribute Commercial With Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, And Jay Z

Emmett Knowlton
Jeter commercial 1

With Derek Jeter’s final season nearly halfway over, Nike is getting on on farewell tour.

Jordan Brand, the Nike subsidiary that has been Jeter’s longtime sponsor, released a star-studded commercial called “RE2ECT” that features baseball fans of every variety tipping their hat to the Yankee captain and five-time World Series champion. It’s got everyone from Tiger Woods to New York City firefighters to the San Diego Padre. It’s pretty great, no matter how you feel about the Yankees.

Watch the whole thing here, or check out the biggest cameos below:

New York superfan Spike Lee’s in the stadium:

Jeter commercial spike lee

Jay Z makes an appearance:

Jeter commercial 2

So does Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony:

Derek jeter commercial 3

And Knicks president Phil Jackson, whose with his longtime girlfriend Jeanie Buss. (No James Dolan, though.)

Derek jeter commercial phil jackson

Tiger Woods:

Derek jeter commercial tiger woods

Fittingly, the brand’s namesake gets some facetime.

Derek jeter commercial michael jordan

And even some classy Red Sox fans tip their hat:

Jeter commercial red sox fans

