Nike Releases Derek Jeter Tribute Commercial With Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, And Jay Z

With Derek Jeter’s final season nearly halfway over, Nike is getting on on farewell tour.

Jordan Brand, the Nike subsidiary that has been Jeter’s longtime sponsor, released a star-studded commercial called “RE2ECT” that features baseball fans of every variety tipping their hat to the Yankee captain and five-time World Series champion. It’s got everyone from Tiger Woods to New York City firefighters to the San Diego Padre. It’s pretty great, no matter how you feel about the Yankees.

Watch the whole thing here, or check out the biggest cameos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

New York superfan Spike Lee’s in the stadium:

Jay Z makes an appearance:

So does Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony:

And Knicks president Phil Jackson, whose with his longtime girlfriend Jeanie Buss. (No James Dolan, though.)

Tiger Woods:

Fittingly, the brand’s namesake gets some facetime.

And even some classy Red Sox fans tip their hat:

