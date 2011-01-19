HOUSE OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter's $20 Million Penthouse Gets Pimped Out

Photo: Trump World Tower

Derek Jeter isn’t leaving New York, but he’s still looking to sell his New York City throne room.

When The Captain put his amazing corner penthouse in the Trump World Tower up for sale last September, the original listing showed off completely barren rooms. But the listing was recently updated to show a fully furnished urban palace.

The price is holding steady at $20 million.

The 5,425 square foot pad faces south off the 88th floor — which due Donald Trump’s weirdly inflated numbering rules is actually the 70th — offering an incredible view of Manhattan’s iconic skyline through huge 16′ tall windows. It has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, chef’s eat-in kitchen, dining room, den, and living room complete with a fireplace.

Jeter’s residence also boasts a variety of fancy gadgets, including a Lutron lighting system and a Crestron home audio/visual system.

The penthouse atop Manhattan’s Trump World Tower was put on the market last September for a gigantic sum of $20 million (he bought it for $12.6 million in 2001), prompting rumours of the departure of the free agent to-be. The Yankees squashed any more speculation when they signed their All-Star shortstop to a 3-year, $51 million deal in December.

No one knows for certain why he’s giving up this bachelor pad, but we do know that the 30,875-square foot ultra-mansion he’s building down in Tampa seems to be nearing completion and rumours of Jeter taking the next step with girlfriend Minka Kelly have gotten more intense.

