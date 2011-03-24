Derek Jeter Is Still The Most Popular Player In Baseball

He’s been the most popular player on the most popular team in baseball for 15 years, but apparently there are still enough Yankee fans that needed to get Derek Jeter’s jersey last year, that it was the popular buy in the sport.



CNBC’s Darren Rovell has the list of the Top 10 most popular jersey in Major League Baseball last year. MLB has traditionally shied away from announcing which players have done the best, but after a record-setting year for merchandise sales, they might as well honour the superstars who make it happen.

It’s not shock that Jeter is beloved across the country, but you think that everyone would have his jersey already and younger, up-and-coming superstars (or guys like Cliff Lee, who was on three different teams in 2010) would climb to the top.

Or maybe after 15 years those jerseys wore out and they finally had to get new ones.

