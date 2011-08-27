Sorry DEREK & MINKA! Here Are The Other Hollywood-Athlete Romances That Everyone Couldn't Stop Talking About

Photo: okmagazine.com
The Hollywood star-professional athlete couple is a tabloid-favourite.They’re attractive, famous, and usually break up.
Exhibit A: Derek Jeter and Minka Kelly.
We took a look at which other celebrity-sports star couples have grabbed headlines in years past.
The original Yankee-meets-Hollywood romance, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe were wed in 1954...and divorced less than a year later.
Mike Tyson's year-long marriage to actress Robin Givens had an ugly ending in 1989 with allegations of abuse and Tyson's mental instability.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009 and later welcomed a baby boy.
New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez began dating actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler in 2010 but the couple split three months later amid cheating rumours.
Eva Longoria and Tony Parker were married for just over three years before divorcing over allegations that Parker cheated. With a teammate's wife.
Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets' Kris Humphries just celebrated their over-the-top wedding as the E! cameras rolled.
It must run in the family -- Kim's sister Khloe is also married to a basketball star, L.A. Lakers' Lamar Odom. Their wedding was also caught-on-tape by E!
Disney favourite Hilary Duff married Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie in August 2010. Exactly a year later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.
Lance Armstrong began dating Sheryl Crow in 2003 after splitting with his then-wife. The two announced their engagement in 2005, but Armstrong called it off the following year (reportedly over opposite views on having children).
Jessica Simpson is currently engaged to NFL free agent Eric Johnson -- the two began dating months before Johnson's divorce to his first wife was finalised.
David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 -- the soccer star and former Spice Girl met at a charity soccer match.
New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and actress Cameron Diaz began dating in spring 2010. rumours of a break-up circulated in June 2011.
