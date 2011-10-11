Derek Jeter And Minka Kelly Are 'Figuring Things Out'

Leah Goldman
minka kelly derek jeter back togther

Derek Jeter and Minka Kelly broke up back in August, but according to the New York Post, they may be getting back together.

A source told the Post Jeter flew down to Florida to see Kelly, and they are ‘figuring things out,’ and ‘may eventually get back together.’

The two were spotted at a restaurant in South Beach, and were obviously enjoying their time together.

But other sources are insisting the two are not involved romantically, and are just friends.

