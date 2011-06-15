Derek Jeter Is On The Disabled List

Photo: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have put shortstop Derek Jeter on the disabled list because of a strained right calf, delaying his pursuit of 3,000 career hits.The Yankees made the move before Tuesday night’s game against Texas. He was hurt Monday night, four innings after he got his 2,994th hit.



This is the first time Jeter has been on the 15-day DL since 2003. The Yankees captain is known for trying to play through injuries, but limped off the field in the fifth inning and immediately left the game.

