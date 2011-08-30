The Resurgent Derek Jeter May Miss This Week's Huge Series Against The Red Sox

Photo: AP

Derek Jeter‘s resurgence hit a snag yesterday when he bruised his knee in the first game of the double-header against the Baltimore Orioles.Now, it looks like he could miss some or all of the Yankees–Red Sox series that starts on Tuesday in Boston.



From USA Today:

“He’s gimping around pretty good,” Joe Girardi said. “After the game, once the adrenaline was gone, it got really sore. I don’t know if we’ll have him (Monday night), but he’s day to day.”

The team is hopeful that Jeter will be able to play against the Red Sox, who lead the Yankees by two games in the AL East.

This injury is the latest dip is what has been a rollercoaster month for the Yankee captain.

On the field, he’s been on fire, hitting near .400 in August.

Off the field, he split with his longtime girlfriend Minka Kelly.

