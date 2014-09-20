Derek Jeter Hit His First Home Run At Yankee Stadium Of The Season Thursday Night

Frank Franklin III/AP Derek Jeter began the final homestand of his career with a home run

Thursday night, after Gatorade’s tribute to Derek Jeter hit the internet, the legendary Yankee hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium for the season.

It was Jeter’s third home run of the season, and his first in Yankee Stadium since July 28, 2013. Jeter’s 150th career home run at Yankee Stadium broke a 158-at-bat homerless streak this season.

For the Yankees, it couldn’t be better timing as they began an eight-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Though the playoffs are a long shot for the Yankees — Fangraphs.com projects they have a .2 per cent chance at making the postseason — they moved within five games for the final AL Wild Card spot. Given Jeter’s storybook career, it might not surprise anyone to see the Yankees make a magical run to the playoffs for Jeter’s swan song.

Watch the full video below:

