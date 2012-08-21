SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter's Latest Home Run Puts Him In Rare Company

Derek Jeter hit his 10th home run of the season over the weekend. But more importantly, it was the 250th home run of his career. That makes Jeter just the tenth player to ever hit 250 home runs with the New York Yankees.



That’s pretty impressive considering Jeter has never hit 25 home runs in a season, Yankee Stadium has never been very kind to right-handed hitters, and the club is nicknamed “The Bronx Bombers.”

Here are the players that have hit the most home runs while wearing a Yankees uniform…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.