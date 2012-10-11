SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Derek Jeter Has Played More Postseason Games Than Anybody Else

When the Yankees take the field tonight, Derek Jeter will play in his 155th career playoff game. Nobody else in baseball history has more than 125.



Of course, with expanded playoffs, things are much different these days. Yogi Berra played in 75 postseason games, all of them in the World Series. By comparison, Jeter has played in 38 World Series games. The other side of the argument is that it is much harder to get to the World Series these days.

Here are the 20 players that have played in the most career postseason games…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

