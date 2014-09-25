Derek Jeter's Final Game At Yankee Stadium Is In Danger Of Never Happening

Major League Baseball is worried that Derek Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium will be rained out and if that happens the game against the Baltimore Orioles will almost certainly never be played.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasts are calling for rain most of the day on Thursday and is not expected to stop until approximately 9:00 pm.

This is a huge problem for Major League Baseball and the thousands of fans that paid big money to see Derek Jeter’s final home game.

Normally a game that is rained out would just be made up later in the season. But with only three days left in the regular season there are no days to play a make-up game. In addition, the Orioles will be in the playoffs and it would not be fair to ask them to return to New York on Monday, the day before the playoffs begin.

At a press conference on Tuesday, commissioner Bud Selig admitted that he is concerned about the rain.

“I’m told the weather forecast for Thursday isn’t all that bad and the rain should be out of here,” said Selig. “But I am worried about it and I will continue to worry about it.”

Ultimately, the Yankees will do whatever they can to play the game and will wait as long as possible before cancelling and sending people home. But it could be a long, wet night for those fans just looking for one last chance to see Jeter.

