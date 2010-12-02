Looks Like Derek Jeter Is A Pittsburgh Pirate (But He's Not)

Kevin Baumer
derek jeter mlb

Photo: The Beckett Blog

As the world waits on edge for a resolution to the Derek Jeter situation, plenty of folks are having a bit of fun with the situation. Last week the New York Post put Jeter on its back cover in a Boston Red Sox uniform, and soon after, Beckett had photoshopped Jeter into the uniforms of baseball’s other 28 teams. 

Check all the photos out here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.