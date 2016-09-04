Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan were on the field prior to Michigan's first game in their new Jumpman uniforms

On Saturday, Michigan will become the first college football team to wear football uniforms made by Jordan Brand and both Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter are on hand for the game.

Jeter, a Michigan native, is also endorsed by Nike and has been used by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to help recruit players. Jeter was even on hand during an event hosted by Michigan on National Signing Day, the day when the top high school recruits declare their college choices.

