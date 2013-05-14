The OKC Thunder Lose In Overtime After Derek Fisher Throws A Key Pass Directly To A Memphis Player

The Memphis Grizzlies took a 3-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 103-97 overtime win tonight in Memphis.



The key play came with 23 seconds left in OT and the Grizzlies leading 100-97. OKC had the ball and needed either a three-pointer or a quick score.

Derek Fisher — the veteran who has played in countless playoffs games over the last decade — was in-bounding the ball. Instead of simply finding a guard in the backcourt, Fisher tried a risky pass to Kevin Martin on the low block.

Martin didn’t came as far toward the perimeter as Fisher expected, Fisher threw the pass anyway, and Memphis guard Tony Allen took one step into the passing lane and grabbed the game-winning steal.

Massive error for Fisher, massive loss for OKC:

