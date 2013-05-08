Here's The Egregious Double-Flop That Got Derek Fisher Fined $5,000 By The NBA

The NBA fined veteran Oklahoma City Thunder guard Derek Fisher $5,000 for this flop in Game 5 of the Houston series.



The flop was blatant and silly-looking, but it actually affected the game because Rockets centre Omer Asik was called for an offensive foul.

The reason the NBA started fining player is because it wants to prevent guys from tricking officials into making incorrect calls.

That’s exactly what Fisher did here.

Double flop, through and through:

SB NationThe full video:

