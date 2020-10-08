Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop who pinned down George Floyd's neck, has been released from custody after posting $1 million bail

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images; Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) is charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who pinned down George Floyd’s neck with his knee, has been released on bond, according to WCCO-TV.

He posted a $US1 million bail with conditions Wednesday morning.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

At 9:40 a.m, Chauvin was transported from Minnesota Correctional Facility Oak Park Heights to Hennepin County Jail and was released on his $US1 million bond, WCCO-TV reported.

In June, during his first court appearance following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the judge set Chauvin’s bail at $US1.25 million with no conditions and $US1 million with conditions. Because he posted $US1 million, Chauvin must turn in his firearms, abstain from being a police officer, and is not allowed to leave Minnesota without permission.

Chavin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The other Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death â€” Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao â€” had already been released on bail.

The 44-year-old ex-cop has a history of misconduct and aggression as an officer during his 19-year tenure with the Minneapolis Police Department. All four officers in the case were fired a day after video of Floyd’s death went viral.

Floyd’s death and final words “I can’t breathe” helped ignite a national movement against police brutality, resulting in ongoing protests across the country.

