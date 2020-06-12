Before his arrest, Derek Chauvin was in talks with prosecutors about a plea deal for his role in George Floyd's death

Cedric Hohnstadt via AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested May 29 for killing Black man George Floyd days earlier, on May 25.

The day before former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on charges of killing George Floyd, his legal team was negotiating a plea deal with local and federal prosecutors.

Those talks failed, according to Chuck Laszewski, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, was negotiating with local and federal prosecutors for a plea deal before his arrest, officials said Wednesday.

On May 28, three days after Floyd died as Chauvin knelt for his neck for nearly nine minutes, Chauvin’s legal team was in talks with the Hennepin County Attorney and the federal prosecutor assigned to the case.

“There were early negotiations,” said Chuck Laszewski, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney. “Ultimately, the negotiations failed.”

The substance of those discussions, and why they failed, is unknown. But the talks were drawn out long enough to delay a press conference on Chauvin and Floyd by nearly two hours,Laszewski told NBC News.

“I thought we would have another development to talk to you about, but we don’t,” US Attorney Erica MacDonald told reporters at the beginning of that briefing.

The next day, May 29, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

A charge of second-degree murder was added on June 3, the same day that the three other former Minneapolis police officers at the scene of Floyd’s killing were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the murder. All four officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired from the police department a day after the incident.

Thomas Lane, one of those former officers, posted his $US750,000 bail on Wednesday and has been released.

The day Floyd was killed, Lane was on just his fourth full-time shift as a police officer. He became a cadet in 2019.

According to public records, Lane accrued more than a dozen criminal charges and traffic violations between 2001 and 2018. He was convicted of seven of those charges.

Another officer involved in Floyd’s death, Tao Thou, was sued over claims of excessive use of force in 2017.

The case, which alleged that Thou and another officer beat a Black man so badly that he “suffer[ed] broken teeth as well as other bruising and trauma,” was settled for $US25,000 out of court.

Chauvin himself was the subject of 18 misconduct complaints. Two of them resulted in letters of reprimand. The 16 others were dismissed. The substance of those complaints are not public.

