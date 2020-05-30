The police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck before his death is in custody

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather around a liquor store in flames near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in custody of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Chauvin was filmed on Monday kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes before he was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear what charges Chauvin faces, and no other police officers are in custody.

Floyd’s death has sparked mass protests in Minneapolis and across the nation in which demonstrators are calling for an end to police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died, is in the custody of Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“The officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of Mr. Floyd has been taken into custody by the BCA,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told reporters on Friday afternoon.

The news was first reported by local reporters and outlets, including the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and CBS Minnesota.

It remains unclear what charges Chauvin faces. No other police officers are in custody.

Harrington called Floyd’s death a “murder” during a morning press conference, according to Star-Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer.

Floyd, 46, died on Monday, after Chauvin was filmed putting his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked mass protests in Minneapolis and around the nation.

Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground after the police were called to the scene when a grocery-store employee reported someone using a counterfeit $US20 bill to buy cigarettes. Surveillance video of the moments before shows Floyd didn’t resist arrest.

Floyd can be heard in the video repeatedly telling the officers, “I can’t breathe,” and he showed no signs of life when an ambulance arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin was one of four Minneapolis police officers fired following the incident.

The Star-Tribune reported earlier this week that kneeling on a suspect’s neck was no longer allowed in most Minnesota law enforcement agencies. But in Minneapolis, certain officers can still use the manoeuvre.

In Minneapolis, police officers are still allowed to de-escalate a situation by putting a knee on a suspect’s neck under the department’s use-of-force policy, but only officers who have been trained on how to do so without putting direct pressure on the suspect’s airway are allowed to use the move, according to the department’s policy handbook.

Chauvin, 44, had had been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 19 years until his firing earlier this week, and had worked with the force during a time in which all officers were retrained on the manoeuvre.

Prior to Floyd’s death, Chauvin had been involved in a number of use-of-force incidents, and was the subject of 10 complaints.

In 2008, Chauvin shot and injured a man during a domestic assault call after the man grabbed for his gun, according to the Star-Tribune. In 2006, he was one of six officers responding to a stabbing, in which Wayne Reyes, 42, was shot and killed after police said he pulled a shotgun on officers, Communities United Against Police Brutality, a police watchdog nonprofit based in Minneapolis, reported in 2018.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

