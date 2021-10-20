Derek Chauvin has hired a lawyer who sued to throw out the 2020 presidential election results

Derek Chauvin has hired a lawyer to represent him on appeal. Court TV via AP

The attorney Derek Chauvin retained for his appeal filed a lawsuit seeking to overthrow the 2020 election.

Attorney William Mohrman filed his notice to represent Chauvin on Friday.

Mohrman and others at his firm faced bar complaints in Arizona over the lawsuit, which they later dropped.

Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney who was involved in filing a conspiracy-theory-laden lawsuit to throw out the 2020 presidential election results.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who’s been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, initially claimed he didnt have the money to hire his own lawyer and asked a judge to appoint him a public defender for his appeal. The Minnesota Supreme Court denied his request.

Attorney William Mohrman filed notice with the state court of appeals on Friday that he intends to represent Chauvin, who is arguing that his conviction should be overturned on 14 grounds.

Mohrman is a partner with the Minneapolis-based firm Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, which has been involved in a case that challenged President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

The lawsuit, which the firm ultimately withdrew, claimed that a “shadow government” run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg funded a rigged election, according to the Arizona Republic. Mohrman was among attorneys involved who faced complaints with the Arizona State Bar related to the lawsuit, but those complaints were dropped when the lawyers dismissed the litigation, the newspaper reported.

Mohrman’s firm also represents health care workers who oppose COVID-19 vaccination mandates. In 2016, it represented the mother of a transgender teenager who won emancipation and then began transitioning in her lawsuit against local officials.

Mohrman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he begged for his life in May 2020.

The former cop has claimed that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion by denying a request to move the trial out of the county, and by denying a different request to sequester the jury.

All of Chauvin’s claims to appeal, which also allege juror misconduct, had been unsuccessfully argued at trial by Chauvin’s previous attorney, Eric Nelson.

Additionally, Chauvin faces a federal civil rights case in which he and three other former Minneapolis police officers were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force, as well as failing to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin faces a second federal civil rights indictment stemming from the violent 2017 arrest of a 14-year-old boy. He’s pleaded not guilty to all the federal charges.