Derek Chauvin, with no lawyer or money for court fees, files his own appeal of his murder conviction

Derek Chauvin appeals his conviction. Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP/Court TV via AP

Derek Chauvin has filed his intent to appeal his conviction for murdering George Floyd.

Chauvin reported to the court that he has no money for legal fees or an attorney.

He’s waiting for the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a prior decision that denied him a public defender.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed to appeal his murder conviction, despite having no money for court fees or an attorney to represent him.

Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering George Floyd in May 2020, has asked a judge to stay his appeal until he can secure an attorney to represent him, according to court documents viewed by Insider.

Chauvin’s defense was previously paid for by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund.

“I have been informed that their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing,” Chauvin wrote in an affidavit.

Chauvin is now waiting for the Minnesota Supreme Court to review an earlier decision that denied him a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

On Thursday, a Hennepin County judge granted a request from Chauvin to waive his court fees after he reported that he had no way to pay them, according to the court documents.

Chauvin noted his intent to appeal his conviction on 14 grounds, including that Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion by denying a request to move the trial out of Hennepin County, and by denying a different request to sequester the jury.

All of the claims to appeal, which also allege juror misconduct, were already argued unsuccessfully by Chauvin’s trial attorney Eric Nelson.

Nelson is also representing Chauvin in a federal civil rights case where he and three other former Minneapolis officers were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force, as well as failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Chauvin faces a second federal civil rights indictment stemming from the violent 2017 arrest of a 14-year-old boy. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Legal experts previously told Insider that Chauvin’s odds of overturning his state murder conviction are slim.