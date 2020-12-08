Derek Carr was shocked the Jets bailed him and the Raiders out with an unprecedented all-out blitz on the biggest play of the game

AP Photo/Adam Hunger Derek Carr.

Derek Carr and the Raiders pulled off a miraculous Hail Mary to beat the Jets on Sunday.

The Hail Mary was made possible by the Jets’ baffling decision to send an all-out blitz against Carr, leaving wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with just one man to beat.

After the game, Carr said he “couldn’t believe” the Jets gifted them such an easy chance to win the game.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders had no business winning on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Trailing the winless Jets 28-24 with just seconds remaining, the Raiders were down to their final throws on Sunday, in desperate need of a miracle.

Their prayers were answered in shocking fashion. From just past midfield and third-and-10 with just 13 seconds remaining, Carr dropped back and was met with an all-out “Cover 0″ blitz from the Jets defence. With so many defenders chasing after Carr, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III â€” the fastest player of the 2020 NFL draft â€” was left with just one man to beat.

Ruggs beat the defender, and Carr lofted a pass in his direction to score the game-winning touchdown.

The Jets’ decision to blitz was a baffling one that left the NFL world and even some of the Jets’ own players wondering what had happened. It was a call so bad that the Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams less than 24 hours later.

Even Carr admitted after the game that they couldn’t believe the gift that the Jets defence had handed to them.

“I couldn’t believe they all-out blitzed us,” Carr said. “As soon as I saw it, I was thankful.”

Carr thought that given the situation, the Jets would play back and attempt to keep the Raiders in front of them.

“And make us try to throw a little out-route or something to get into position to throw one into the end zone,” Carr said. “And, sure enough, I saw the safeties start cheating over. I saw the nickel [cornerback] start creeping in, the WILL linebacker start creeping in, the MIKE start walking up, and I was like, ‘Oh, buddy.'”

Carr was especially thankful for the Jets’ miscue, given that he had missed a wide open receiver on a potential game-winning throw on the play before the Raiders scored.

The play before the Raiders' game winner: the incomplete to Agholor.https://t.co/6rfiGKzPya pic.twitter.com/sk7Hj1wVEr — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 6, 2020

Had the Jets played their final defensive series a bit smarter, Carr might have been left kicking himself over that missed throw all offseason, as a loss to the Jets would have almost certainly knocked the Raiders out of playoff contention.

Instead, Carr was gifted another shot at the end zone and made the most of it.

