Derek Carr breaks fibula in Raiders' 33-25 win over Colts

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will have surgery Sunday for a broken right fibula and is out indefinitely.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced the severity of Carr’s injury after Oakland beat Indianapolis 33-25 on Saturday.

Carr was taken off the sideline by art after being hurt in the fourth quarter. Carr was twisted to the ground by Indianapolis linebacker Trent Cole on a sack with the Raiders leading 33-14. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. Trainers checked him on the sideline before a cart took Carr away.

The Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and can win the division and earn a first-round bye with another win or a Kansas City loss.

Carr is the second quarterback to break his right fibula Saturday. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota broke his right leg earlier in a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.