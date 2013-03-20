A Derailed Long Island Train Made A Mess Of Today's Rush Hour Commute

A derailment of a train on the Long Island Rail Road on Monday night led to delays during this morning’s rush hour commute.



Four cars of a train that was moving equipment in Rego Park, Queens, derailed around 9 p.m.. No passengers were on board and no one was injured.

Metropolitan Transit Authority crews worked through the night — and wet winter weather — to clean up the mess and make repairs. According to DNAInfo, nearly 4,000 feet of track and nearby infrastructure were damaged.

Out of 144 normal trains this morning, the MTA canceled 11, diverted 5 to different destinations, and terminated 4 early.

The MTA has published photos of its crews at work and the damage to the rails:

