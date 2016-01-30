German magazine features striking photo of Donald Trump in front of flames and the US flag

The prominent German magazine Der Spiegel’s latest cover featured Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump in a striking photo.

The real-estate mogul was pictured in front of the US flag with flames sweeping up from underneath it.

Der Spiegel’s headline — “WAHSINN: Amerikas Hetzer Donald Trump — translates to: “MADNESS: America’s Rabble-Rouser Donald Trump.”

The magazine’s website even had an animated version of the cover:

