German magazine features striking photo of Donald Trump in front of flames and the US flag

The prominent German magazine Der Spiegel’s latest cover featured Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump in a striking photo.
The real-estate mogul was pictured in front of the US flag with flames sweeping up from underneath it.
Der Spiegel’s headline — “WAHSINN: Amerikas Hetzer Donald Trump — translates to: “MADNESS: America’s Rabble-Rouser Donald Trump.”
The magazine’s website even had an animated version of the cover:
NOW WATCH: Watch Tina Fey take on Sarah Palin’s Trump endorsement speech on SNL
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.