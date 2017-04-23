Der Spiegel's latest cover features Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sitting on a warhead in diapers

German news weekly Der Spiegel is out with another cover that’s critical of US President Donald Trump.

This time around, it includes North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders are shown straddling a warhead on a spring and appear to be wailing.

Tensions have heated up significantly in the Korean peninsula amid growing worries that the Hermit Kingdom could soon conduct another nuclear test.

North Korea conducted two nuclear weapons tests last year and carried out a stream of ballistic missile tests. US President Donald Trump has pledged to prevent North Korea from being able to hit the US with a nuclear missile.

Most recently, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that de-nuclearization of the peninsula can be achieved peacefully because of Washington’s new engagement with China.

Check out the full story from Der Spiegel here.

