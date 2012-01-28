An Italian Newspaper Has Fired Back At German Costa Concordia Criticism — By Bringing Up The Holocaust

Photo: AP

Earlier this week German paper Der Spiegel published a column by Jan Fleischhauer on the antics of the Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino which sought to blame the captain’s cowardly actions on Italy on the whole.Here’s how it starts:



Be honest: Did it surprise anyone that the captain of the disaster , “Costa Concordia” is Italian? Can you imagine that such a manoeuvre would undermine including the driver escaped, followed by a German or, perhaps we should say, British skipper?

The article prompted a reprimand from the Italian ambassador to Germany (now published under the original article) – but worse was to come.

Allesandro Sallusti, editor-in-chief of Berlusconi-owned Il Giornale, responded yesterday with an article titled “We may have Schettino but you have Auschwitz.”

You can guess where this is heading:

“We already read in Hitler’s speeches that the Germans are a superior race. But reminding us today, during the Holocaust Remembrance Day, is in bad taste. It is true, we Italians are guilty of 30 passenger deaths because of Schettino. You Germans killed six million.”

“And no one from the superior German race saved any one of them. Unlike us, who saved 4,200 [the number of the passengers on the boat]. And hundreds of thousands Jews during the Holocaust.”

Low blow?

(h/t Huffington Post UK)

