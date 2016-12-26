How to know if you're actually depressed

Depression is a debilitating medical disorder that affects more than 350 million people worldwide. However, some studies show that people are being prescribed antidepressant medication without a accurate diagnosis of clinical depression.
Psychotherapist and author M. Gary Neuman talks about the difference between clinical depression and sadness, which Neuman says is actually a healthy part of the emotional spectrum.
