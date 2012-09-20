The 10 Most Depressing Student Loan Stories

Photo: Studentdebtcrisis.org

With total student loan debt long past the $1 billion mark, activists are doing all they can to put as many faces on the crisis as possible. Their mission is simple: To convince Congress student loan debt should be dischargeable through personal bankruptcy.



“We want the world and our leaders in Washington to see these are not just numbers on a piece of paper,” says Robert Applebaum, co-founder of studentdebtcrisis.org.”These are real people struggling day to day with student debt.”

Through the end of September, Applebaum’s site is running a video challenge asking borrowers to submit their student loan horror stories. Each video is then ranked by viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.