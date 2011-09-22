Depressing Photos Of Independent Bookstores That Are Closing Around The Country

Karlee Weinmann
Bookstore

Photo: By DG Jones on Flickr, via Buzzfeed

The closing of Border’s hasn’t suddenly spelled good news for independent bookstores.Though some small shops have been savvy in accepting Border’s coupons and gift cards, a bigger threat still looms large: the likes of Amazon and the Kindle.

A recent survey showed online book retailers saw an astounding 88.8 % increase in sales between 2008 and 2010, driven by eBook purchases.

Meanwhile, independent booksellers hung onto a minuscule 4% market share of all online and in-store sales — and that’s declining.

We came across these totally dispiriting photos on Buzzfeed that show just how bad things have gotten for independent bookstores.

In fact, small businesses are closing all around the country

