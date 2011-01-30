12 Depressing Facts About The Massive Housing Slump That Just Won't End

Photo: Håkan Dahlström
The data on the 2010 housing market is in, and it doesn’t look good.High unemployment, record bankruptcies and dropping prices are just a few of the issues nagging home sales. Thus 2011 might not be the year the recovery finally comes.
Americans bought 65,000 new homes in this time period, the lowest total in decades.
Meanwhile they bought 4.19 million iPads.
12 months from today, an estimated 20 million people will be underwater on their mortgages. That's 28 per cent of all homes
Now used by Transunion and Experian, VantageScore 2.0 ratings are based on consumer credit behaviour from 2006 to 2009. Described as a more accurate indicator of risk, scores range from 501 to 990.
There are 5 million delinquent loans not yet in foreclosure -- which are projected to drive foreclosures 20% higher than they were in 2010
14 million more people are unemployed today than at the height of the housing boom (POTENTIAL HOMEBUYERS LOST)
The end of the first-time homebuyer tax credit resulted in a 30 per cent decline in applications -- despite record low mortgage rates
