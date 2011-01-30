12 Depressing Facts About The Massive Housing Slump That Just Won't End

Photo: Håkan Dahlström

The data on the 2010 housing market is in, and it doesn’t look good.High unemployment, record bankruptcies and dropping prices are just a few of the issues nagging home sales. Thus 2011 might not be the year the recovery finally comes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.