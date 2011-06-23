47 Depressing Facts About The Healthcare System That Will Make You Beg For Reform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We’re still talking about health care reform?Unfortunately yes. Despite the Barack Obama’s big reform package, U.S. health care costs are growing 5.7% each year. That’s faster than anywhere else in the developed world.
The quality of health and health care in America isn’t good either.
Also you should worry about a repeal of Obamacare if Republicans get their way. Without any reform, health care costs would return to a 6.3% annual growth rate.
Both parties can agree on the need for a much bigger reform package. Agreeing what it looks like, however, may be impossible.
America spent $2.5 trillion on health care in 2009. That's more than the entire GDP of Great Britain.
Health care spending dwarfs the $1.3 trillion of combined profitability generated by every corporation in America.
20% of Americans report having had a lab, medical, or medication error -- the worst among developed countries
High rates of chronic disease -- like obesity, cancer, and asthma -- account for as much as 2/3 of increasing health care costs.
Most doctors in Europe are paid based on performance. In America, this is true with only 30 per cent.
Automation, elimination of pre-approval requirements, and other innovations could increase billing efficiency by 50%. This would save insurers $27 billion, hospitals $17 billion and physicians $6.9 billion.
The per employee cost of health care is projected to reach $28,350 by 2019, nearly 3 times the cost in 2009.
America spends around $4.5 billion to provide health care for all prison inmates. For many this is an appealing option
22% of Americans said their test results and medical records were not available at the time of their medical appointment. The Netherlands are much more efficient (9%).
Eight per cent of health expenditures go to insurance administration. Compare that to two per cent in Finland.
Remote Area Medical, or RAM, was an organisation set up to go into third world countries to supply health care to the needy. Now it is doing 60% of its work in the U.S.
