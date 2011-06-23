47 Depressing Facts About The Healthcare System That Will Make You Beg For Reform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’re still talking about health care reform?Unfortunately yes. Despite the Barack Obama’s big reform package, U.S. health care costs are growing 5.7% each year. That’s faster than anywhere else in the developed world.



The quality of health and health care in America isn’t good either.

Also you should worry about a repeal of Obamacare if Republicans get their way. Without any reform, health care costs would return to a 6.3% annual growth rate.

Both parties can agree on the need for a much bigger reform package. Agreeing what it looks like, however, may be impossible.

