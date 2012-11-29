This Sad Email Shows Why Brand-New Lawyers Might Need Serious Therapy

Every few weeks I get an email like this one:



Dear Professor Campos:

First I want to commend you on your excellent blog. I have begun to read through your articles. The positive thing that I’m getting from the blog is that I don’t feel so lonely anymore thinking that I got scammed when I went to law school. I started law school in 2002 and graduated in 2005. Prior to going to law school I had heard rumblings about how being an attorney was not as profitable as the schools made it out to be. I was also warned by other attorneys that it was very stressful. Unfortunately that information did not sink in and I bought the hype that [average-ranked law school] offered. So I spent three good years of my life working on a degree that I believe should have only taken two.

Then reality really hit when I entered the job market. It was not good. You could find jobs but for $40,000 to $50,000. At first I thought that it was me, that I had not done the right things, ie kiss up to the right people, done unpaid internships, etc. So I decided to hang up my own shingle. I opened my own office, and tried to make a go of it. It has been an incredibly difficult five years. For many of those years I would blame myself for not doing better; I began to believe that there was huge mistake that I was making or I had made that had alienated clients, or that I wasn’t advertising properly, or any number of things that could be attributed to an office that produced income, but not that much. I worked long hours by myself trying to satisfy clients that could not be satisfied. I panicked at little mistakes, and thought the worst case scenarios for every misstep. It was a miserable existence and it put me in a depressive state with bouts of anxiety that were difficult to control.

So I went to therapy to get my head back on straight and that has helped a little. I also found blogs (like yours) and additional information that has allowed me to put my career in perspective. The conclusion that I came to was that after I beat myself over the business not going as well as I would like, the reality is that the current situation was stacked against me. It is very difficult to succeed in today’s environment, and I don’t feel like my school has addressed that at all. Which leads me to my point in to this rambling email. Perhaps you have written about this, but I cannot stress this enough; there is a mental toll taken on attorneys. Depression and anxiety have taken the wind out of my life.

Depression and anxiety have taken the wind out of my life.

I’m getting help, a lot of help. I am aware of the dangers of allowing somethings to go untreated. People need to know how destructive this profession can be to some people, it has been for me.

I suspect it is for most attorneys because we all share the same stories. . . If you can, please write something on your blog about the dangers of depression, substance abuse, and suicide among attorneys. When I called the local state legal assistance program, one of the first things they asked me if I was thinking about hurting myself (unfortunately that had crossed my mind). It never occurred to me that it is so prevalent, it’s quite scary actually.