11 Super Depressing Stats About Detroit

Earlier today, Detroit filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy, the largest municipal bankruptcy in history.



Municipal bond experts Peter Hayes and James Schwartz of Blackrock published a brief analytical note earlier this month titled “Distress In Detroit.” In it they offered some stats that would make anyone cringe.

Here are eleven of them:

Detroit’s population has plunged 63% since 1950. …and it’s down 26% since 2000. The unemployment rate hit a high of 27.8% in July 2009. As of April 2013, the unemployment rate was at 16%. Even though the population fell 63% since 1950, the municipal workforce fell by just 40%, adding to the strain on public finances. Detroit has the highest violent crime rate of any large U.S. city …it’s five times higher than the national average. 40% of the city’s street lights don’t work. 78,000 structures and 66,000 lots are abandoned. Arson accounts for 1,000 of 12,0000 fires per year. …60% of those arson fires are in dilapidated or empty buildings.

Read Hayes & Schwartz note at BlackRock.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.