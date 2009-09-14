Depressed West Palm Beach Hopes "Sea Monster" Will Revive Its Fortune

It’s been a while since we last checked in on West Palm Beach FL, which we’ve dubbed one of the most depressing places in America. So what are they up to, and how are they trying to rebound like the rest of the country.



The answer, it seems, is good old-fashioned gimmickry.

CBS12: A mysterious ripple in the waters near West Palm Beach has a name – the Muck Monster – and has been fodder for David Letterman.

Monday, the Muck Monster may have something else: tourists.

City Commissioners will discuss whether to put telescopes and feeding pellets on a Lake Worth Lagoon dock so folks can watch and feed the creature.

Anyway, here’s the video of the “monster,” though honestly all we see are some benign-looking ripples in the water. Lamest monster ever.



