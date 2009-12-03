Depressed Bankers Find Love In Extramarital Sex

UK bankers are now seeking attention on websites that allow you to have sex with other people who are in failed marriages, according to a new study:



Finextra (via Dealbreaker): IllicitEncounters, a Web site for people seeking affairs, claims 20,000 members from the financial services industry and surveyed over 600 male and female bankers to compile a top 10 list of reasons for seeking affairs.

Top of the list for bankers branded as public enemy number one, is “to feel loved”, says the site. The second most popular reason for people in a profession that has shown itself to be fond of risks is “for the thrill”.

Sara Hartley, IllicitEncounters, says: “It seems that the theme of commodification transfers from banker’s professional lives to their personal ones – many male respondents regarded their mistress as just another status symbol.”

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.