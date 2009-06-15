Depictions Of Global Warming Are Terrifying Our Children

Flying inside a solar powered plane. [NYT]



Energy efficiency is a smarter investment than renewable energy. [WSJ]

Drivers being to feel the sting of rising oil prices at the pump. [Energy Source]

Stop using excessive fear mongering when talking about global warming. [Guardian]

Tesla’s official releases never call Elon Musk a founder. [Greentech Media]

Honda’s hybrid, the Insight, may fall short of sales targets by 33%. [Bloomberg]

Utilities are performing poorly in this rally, but they’re attracting investors with big dividends. [Bloomberg]

Australian corporations accused of lying about carbon policies. [Reuters]

SolarCity loses its CFO. [Greentech Media]

