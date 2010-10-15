It's Official: Reliance On Government Is At Staggering Levels Throughout The Entire Economy

Photo: Heritage Foundation

Conservative think tank Heritage keeps an index to measure America’s dependence on the government.That index just reached an all-time high.



Conservative or no, it’s hard to deny this conclusion. Parts of the index include health care and welfare, housing support and spending on retirement, education and agriculture.

