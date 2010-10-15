It's Official: Reliance On Government Is At Staggering Levels Throughout The Entire Economy

Photo: Heritage Foundation
Conservative think tank Heritage keeps an index to measure America’s dependence on the government.That index just reached an all-time high.
Conservative or no, it’s hard to deny this conclusion. Parts of the index include health care and welfare, housing support and spending on retirement, education and agriculture.
While the national unemployment rate jumped from 5.8% to 9.3% during the recession, government employment went the opposite way, with the number of federal workers actually growing by 2.2%
