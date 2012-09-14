Judge Tells Law School Grads To Quit Whining About The Job Market

Photo: DePaul University College of Law

Nine DePaul University College of Law graduates suffered a massive setback Wednesday when an Illinois judge threw out their suit against the school over a less-than-stellar job market.The alumni, who enrolled between 2003 and 2008, claimed DePaul posted misleading information about the job market, citing the fact that when the the school advertised how many of its graduates were gainfully employed, it failed to mention whether those jobs were full-time or required a law degree, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Wednesday.



The students were seeking tuition reimbursement as well as unspecified damages in their suit, which alleged common law fraud and consumer fraud.

But Cook County Circuit Judge Neil Cohen isn’t buying it.

In an 11-page ruling issued Wednesday, Cohen wrote it isn’t the university’s fault eight of the nine alumni graduated at “the height of a tumultuous and deep recession that seriously affected employment in the legal profession.”

However, the students aren’t giving up, with an attorney for the group saying the ruling “should be appealed and will be,” according to Law Blog.

