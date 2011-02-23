Department Stores Are Having Their Best Time Since The 80s

Photo: By ferret111 on flickr

According to new research from Customer Growth Partners several department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Saks posted year-over-year gains in sales for the first time since the 80’s. Department stores accounted for 2.5% of all sales for the entire retail industry in 2010.

Earnings for Macy’s came out today ahead of analyst expectations with a net income of $667 million or $1.55 per share for the fourth-quarter compared with $445 million in the previous year.

Macy’s sales rose 5.4% to $8.27 billion last quarter and sales at stores open at least a year climbed 4.3%

Macy’s forecast its 2011 full-year profit to range from $2.25 to $2.30 per share while analysts are expecting an EPS of $2.27 for the year.

Department store contributions are still lagging behind department store sales from the 90’s, which came in around 7.5%, but it does mark the first year since the 80’s where sales haven’t showed a year-over-year decline.

These gains for department stores are following the highest mall vacancy rates seen in 2008 and 2009

Macy’s followed Nordstom’s strong earnings delivery last week. It beat the street with net earnings of $232 million or $1.04 per share up from $172 million. Sales rose to $2.82 billion from $2.54 billion in 2009.

