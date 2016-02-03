The Department of Work and Pensions is reportedly appointing an Amazon exec to its board

The UK Department of Work and Pension is appointing an Amazon executive to its board, Sky News reports.

Douglas Gurr, who heads up Amazon’s China operations, is apparently joining as a non-executive director.

The news comes at a time of intense scrutiny of multinational tech companies’ tax rates in Britain.

Google recently settled a deal with HMRC to pay a £130 million bill for a decade’s worth of taxes, which critics argue amounts to a 3% tax rate.

Chancellor George Osborne initially described the deal as a “victory” — but members of his own party quickly distanced themselves from him. Boris Johnson described the amounts paid in tax by tech companies as “derisory,” while business secretary Sajid Javid said it was “not a glorious moment.”

Apple is also being investigated by the European Commission over its European tax arrangements. It might be forced to pay up to $8 billion (£5.5 billion) in back taxes.

